TFAE 5k Run and Best of the Fest returns

TFAE’s 5k Run for Excellence and Best of the Fest is back! The 2002 event will take place on Saturday, May 7, in downtown Houma, and will have more entertainment and pre-race activities than ever before. In addition to the race, there will be a pre-race second-line, battle of the high school bands, live music, and The Best of the Fest food competition. Tickets are $30 and include entrance into the after party.

Pre-race activities start at 3 p.m. followed by the race at 6 p.m., pre- registration is available online , as well as on site registration on event day.

“The Run for Excellence is the primary fundraiser for TFAE. The funds are used to help local educators fund their programs through grants. With over $1,200,000 in grants awarded to local educators, TFAE has become a valuable source for Terrebonne’s public schools– funding various projects including google classrooms with Chromebooks. So, come out and join us for good music, great food and the most happening all-inclusive after party!” reads a statement from TFAE.

For more information visit TFAE on Facebook.