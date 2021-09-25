TFAE and The Lafourche Education Foundation team up to provide supplies to students

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) and The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) are teaming up on Sunday, September 26 from 10:00 am -1:00 pm at Fletcher to supply the kids in the Bayou Area with the supplies they will need to go back to class. School is scheduled to begin Monday for parts of Lafourche parish and Wednesday for parts of Terrebonne.

Students who do not have the necessary items to return to school are invited to come on Sunday and pick up back to class supplies. Parents are asked to bring their school age child with them. It is a drive through line for school supplies. A hot meal will also be served courtesy of Shell.

“TFAE is committed to providing our schools with what they need to succeed.” Ashlee Barahona, TFAE Executive Director said. “It’s important for our teachers to know that TFAE is here to support you every step of the way. We set a goal to sponsor 250 classrooms in Terrebonne Parish and with the help of community resources, and out of area support we won’s stop until we accomplish that plus more. Sunday’s event is a kickoff of what is to come, for not only our students but for our educators as well.”

“LEF is committed to helping our students and teachers get back to a sense of normalcy and rebuild their classrooms,” said Paula Rome, LEF Executive Director. “LEF is partnering with school districts and businesses locally and around the country to raise money to ensure our teachers can continue to do what they do best- educating our future generation.”