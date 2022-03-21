TFAE announced Jonathan Foret as Award of Distinction Recipient

The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence surprised the 2021-2022 James J. Buquet Jr. Award of Distinction recipient, Jonathan Foret, this weekend.

“Rarely am I ever speechless, but this was one of those moments, and a complete surprise,” said Foret.

The James J. Buquet Jr. Award of Distinction is presented each year to a Terrebonne Parish public high school graduate that has provided service unselfishly to his or her community, state, nation, or internationally.