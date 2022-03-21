TFAE announced Jonathan Foret as Award of Distinction Recipient

The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence surprised the 2021-2022 James J. Buquet Jr. Award of Distinction recipient, Jonathan Foret, this weekend.
The James J. Buquet Jr. Award of Distinction is presented each year to a Terrebonne Parish public high school graduate that has provided service unselfishly to his or her community, state, nation, or internationally.
The James J. Buquet Jr. Award was established by TFAE in 2018 to honor Mr. Buquet’s commitment to public education. Since then, this award of distinction has been awarded to James J. Buquet, Jr. (posthumously), Mary Cosper LeBoeuf, Barry Melancon, Dr. Mary Eschete, Clifford Smith, The Honorable Stanwood Duval, Dr. Craig Walker, Bobby Boudreaux, Chuck Weaver, Sr., Hunt Downer, Dr. James Charles, Paul Labat.