TFAE Gifts Over $25,000 in Round Two of Adopt A Classroom Donations

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) has presented the second round of donation money in the Adopt A Classroom initiative totaling $28,600.

The second round of donations included Broadmoor Elementary, which received $14,720, Legion Park Elementary, which received $6,500, and Mulberry Elementary received $7,350. They were able to award 43 teachers who will be able to rebuild and replenish what was lost from Hurricane Ida.

TFAE Executive Director Ashlee Barahona said she is very grateful for the Bayou Community Foundation who was the first to step up and support their program in a huge way. For today’s round, Synergy Bank partnered with TFAE to help adopt the library and help them impact even more teachers in the parish.

To date, the Adopt A Classroom program has given $53,00 to 78 teachers. The organization partners with school leaders and Terrebonne Parish School District to help with the process of identifying teachers and their needs. Click here for more information about the programs and outreach for TFAE and Click here to catch up with the Bayou Community Foundation.