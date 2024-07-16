TFAE Opens Applications for Multiple Grants for Terrebonne Educators

The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) has announced the availability of grants for teachers in the Terrebonne Parish public school system. The grants aim to support academic excellence and provide funding for various educational needs.

All grant applications are now submitted completely online. The application process began on July 15, and award funds are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested teachers are encouraged to apply promptly!

There are three types of grants available for eligible teachers. The Stock the Classroom Grant is for $500, and multiple awards are given. This grant allows educators to purchase up to $500 in supplies, including paper, pens, pencils, bulletin board materials, storage containers, markers, dry-erase boards, and more from Stire Office World. It cannot be used for technology. The grant is open to any Terrebonne Parish public school art, music, physical education, Pre-K-12 teacher employed full-time by TPSD who meets specific criteria, such as being new to the TPSD system or a subject area within the last three years.

The second grant is the $1,000 New Teacher Grant, and multiple grants are awarded. The New Teacher Grant awards $1,000 for supplies, technology, or career exploration for students. It is available to any first-time teacher employed full-time by TPSD. However, teachers cannot receive both the Stock the Classroom and New Teacher Fund grants.

Finally, the Innovative Ed-Venture Grants brings no limit in request amount and multiple grants are awarded. TFAE’s mission is to support bold, challenging, and educational thought-stretching ideas by offering grants of no limited dollar amounts to incorporate innovative, creative, and educational activities into the classroom. These grants are available to any Terrebonne Parish public school art, music, physical education, Pre-K-12 teacher employed full-time by TPSD.

In the 2023-2024 school year, TFAE funded $95,000 in supplies, technology, and innovative projects to support the educational efforts of teachers in Terrebonne Parish!

For more information and to access the grant application, please visit TFAE.ORG/GRANT-INFORMATION. Interested teachers are encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities to enhance the learning experience and contribute to academic excellence in Terrebonne Parish public schools.