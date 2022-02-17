TFAE Opens Nominations for the James J. Buquet, Jr. Award of Distinction

The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) is seeking nominations from the community of an individual who is recognized for vision and excellence in their chosen field or other areas of personal endeavors.

The James J. Buquet, Jr. Award of Distinction is presented to a Terrebonne Parish Public High School graduate that has provided service unselfishly to his or her community, state, nation, or internationally.

The James J. Buquet Jr. Award was established by TFAE in 2018 to honor Mr. Buquet’s commitment to public education. Since then, this award of distinction has been awarded to James J. Buquet, Jr. (posthumously), Mary Cosper LeBoeuf, Barry Melancon, Dr. Mary Eschete, Clifford Smith, The Honorable Stanwood Duval, Dr. Craig Walker, Bobby Boudreaux, Chuck Weaver, Sr., Hunt Downer, Dr. James Charles, Paul Labat

TFAE is an independent local non-profit organization that strives to positively affect academic achievement and to fundamentally improve education. TFAE has awarded more than $1.3 million grant dollars to Terrebonne Parish public school teachers since 2012.

The nomination form can be found here. The completed application must be emailed to ashlee@tfae.org by midnight on March 9, 2022.