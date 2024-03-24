TFAE recognizes Distinguished Scholars and Inspirational Educators at annual banquet

The TFAE Celebrates Excellence banquet recognizes Distinguished Scholars and Inspirational Educators from our Terrebonne Parish Schools.

Each year, the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence selects Distinguished Scholars from within Terrebonne Parish. These students then select their Inspirational Educator from any year of their education within Terrebonne Parish.

Each pair is shown below. Please, click on their image to enjoy a video that was shared at the banquet about each scholar and their inspirational educator: