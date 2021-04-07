TFAE Selects New Executive Director

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence is a nonprofit organization dedicated to positively affecting academic achievement and to fundamentally improving education for the students in the Terrebonne Parish Public School System. After an intensive search, the foundation is pleased to announce the selection of Ashlee Champagne Barahona as its new executive director. The foundation selected Barahona after an extensive search led by members of the executive board.

A statement from the board read: “We are pleased to have Ashlee join us as Executive Director for TFAE. Her broad experience in nonprofit management, fundraising and marketing make her ideally suited to lead the Foundation during these challenging times for our public school system. We are excited for the ideas and opportunities her vast knowledge base will deliver for the betterment of public education for the children of Terrebonne Parish.”

Barahona joins the foundation after 10-years of work with the United Way for South Louisiana. She has extensive knowledge in marketing, public relations, leadership, business development and fundraising, having had the opportunity to lead corporate and employee giving campaigns. She is particularly proud of her work organizing big and small fundraisers and working alongside committee members in the community to raise over a million dollars every year. Barahona also served on Leadership Terrebonne’s Executive Board from 2010 to 2015.

“I am a proud public school graduate and lifelong resident of Terrebonne Parish. I am privileged to have worked alongside hundreds of local servant leaders in our community in my professional career. Together we are stronger, together we make bigger impacts, and it is in this spirit that I begin my work at the foundation. I am excited to work with an exceptional board made up of the most knowledgeable individuals in our community. Together we will help the students and teachers in Terrebonne Parish public schools meet the challenges this pandemic has created,” says Barahona. “It only works if we all work together; our community, workforce and children rely on it. I am honored to be part of the organization working alongside the school board to help in any way we can to enhance our public-school education.”

Barahona started her role as Executive Director on February 15, 2021.