TGMC cancels second day of vaccinations due to shipping delays

Tomorrow, Friday, February 19, 2021, vaccinations that are scheduled at the Houma- Terrebonne Civic Center are canceled due to weather-related shipping delays.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said it expected this week’s severe winter weather to cause widespread delays in vaccine shipments.

Many people have questions about missing a second dose of the COVID vaccine and we anticipate they will be administered within the allotted window of time. According to the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), residents who miss their second dose vaccine appointment this week can safely delay the second dose if needed. The CDC guidelines state that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible but the shot will still be effective if there is a short delay in getting the second dose. There is no need to restart the vaccination series if the second dose must be delayed.

The TGMC Vaccine team continues to work diligently attempting to call and reschedule all appointments. Thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding as we resolve this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working with our vendors on this national issue.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.