TGMC cancels vaccine appointments for tomorrow

Due to weather-related shipping delays, all vaccinations scheduled at the Houma- Terrebonne Civic Center for tomorrow, February 18, 2021, between 8 am and 5 pm are cancelled and will not be given. The TGMC Vaccine team is working diligently to attempt to call and reschedule all appointments.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and hope to resolve this issue as vaccine availability allows.

In the meantime, TGMC reminds you to please continue to protect yourself by wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.