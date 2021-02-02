TGMC Further Extends COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccines

1st and 2nd Dose vaccines will be administered at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center

Continuing to lead our community through the COVID-19 pandemic, Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has extended drive-through COVID-19 vaccine distribution through the week of February 5 for both first and second dose vaccine recipients. Striving to keep our community safe and protected, TGMC has administered over 4,100 vaccines currently utilizing a drive-through process.

First round COVID-19 vaccine distribution will continue for those eligible persons in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 as outlined by Louisiana state guidelines on Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC or by calling 985-873-4686.

Second round COVID-19 vaccines will be administered beginning Wednesday, February 3 – Friday, February 5, at designated appointment times provided. Second dose vaccine recipients should report to the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center to receive their 2nd dose of the vaccine. ALL TGMC COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the drive-through Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center location.

TGMC is staying vigilant in our efforts to vaccinate everyone who wants to receive a vaccination. Our team has been working tirelessly to make the vaccine process efficient and convenient for our community. From those who are answering the hotline, handling the registration process, directing traffic, and administering the vaccine, our team takes great pride in being able to provide this essential service to the most vulnerable people in our region. COVID-19 vaccines give us hope. By getting the vaccine, there is a 95% chance you will be protected.

For the latest information please visit TGMC.com or follow us on Facebook Instagram @TGMChealth for the latest information on vaccines.