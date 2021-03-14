TGMC honors February Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne General Medical Center recognizes an Outstanding Scholar and a Distinguished Athlete each month.
The award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.
Each recipient receives:· $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)· Television ad promotion (TGMC)· Radio ad promotion (TGMC)· Print ad promotion (TGMC)· Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet
February 2021 recipients are Leah Strange (Outstanding Scholar — Ellender Memorial High ) and Beyonce’ Henry (Distinguished Athlete — Terrebonne High).
Learn more about them below: