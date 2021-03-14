TGMC honors February Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete

LDH reports 945 new cases in two-day totals
March 14, 2021
Terrebonne Booking Log: 03/13-14/2021
March 14, 2021

Terrebonne General Medical Center recognizes an Outstanding Scholar and a Distinguished Athlete each month.

The award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.



Each recipient receives:
·         $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)
·         Television ad promotion (TGMC)
·         Radio ad promotion (TGMC)
·         Print ad promotion (TGMC)
·         Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet

February 2021 recipients are Leah Strange (Outstanding Scholar — Ellender Memorial High ) and Beyonce’ Henry (Distinguished Athlete — Terrebonne High).

Learn more about them below:


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 14, 2021

LDH reports 945 new cases in two-day totals

Read more