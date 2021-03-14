TGMC honors February Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne General Medical Center recognizes an Outstanding Scholar and a Distinguished Athlete each month.

The award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.

Each recipient receives : · $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program) · Television ad promotion (TGMC) · Radio ad promotion (TGMC) · Print ad promotion (TGMC) · Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet

February 2021 recipients are Leah Strange (Outstanding Scholar — Ellender Memorial High ) and Beyonce’ Henry (Distinguished Athlete — Terrebonne High).

Learn more about them below: