TGMC Recognized as an America’s Best Hospital for Outpatient Experience

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. This prestigious award recognizes TGMC for safe surgery practices and lower rates of complications and infections.

Hospitals aiming to provide the most appropriate and value-based care along with advances in technology such as minimally invasive techniques have shifted many patient cases to outpatient settings. As a result, hospitals have made significant strides in providing increased customer service to improve the outpatient experience.

“Overnight stays in the hospital can be very stressful and costly. With the advancement of technology, hospitals are now able to offer more procedures on an outpatient basis which is much more convenient, more affordable, and less stressful,” said Delia Passi, founder, and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Women have demanding lifestyles with over 70% of moms employed so making it easy for her to find hospitals that provide the best outpatient experience helps simplify her life.”

The methodology used to select TGMC as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience is exclusive in that it evaluates patient satisfaction measures with a hospital visit based on the criteria in the Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Survey (OAS-CAHPS). The evaluation process is the only national list that focuses on the opinion of females. It is the only award recognizing excellence in outpatient satisfaction based on robust criteria that consider the patient experience and clinical excellence.

To receive the award, the Joint Commission (JC), The Healthcare Facilities Outpatient Program (HFAP) or Det Norske Veritas Healthcare (DNV) must first accredit hospitals. Accredited facilities are continuously improving the safety and quality of patient care and this certification signifies the facility’s commitment to meeting regulations and best practices for the medical industry. The categories in the OAS-CAHPS survey are assigned weights based on the feedback received from the Women’s Choice Award Survey. Only hospitals that achieve rankings higher or equal to the national average in communication and care by hospital staff, pre and post-surgical coordination, facility ratings, and patients’ recommendation are eligible for the outpatient experience award.

TGMC is one of 294 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for outpatient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award and the only hospital in our region.

“TGMC is proud to be acknowledged as one of America’s Best Hospitals in American for Outpatient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC President, and CEO. “I commend our physicians and staff for working diligently to provide amazing care to our patients daily and want to congratulate them for achieving this outstanding accomplishment.”

For more information about America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-outpatient-experience.

To learn more about Terrebonne General Medical Center, please visit www.tgmc.com