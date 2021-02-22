TGMC Resumes Drive-Through Vaccinations This Week

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) will resume vaccine distribution this week at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center Drive-Through site. Those individuals who had appointments cancelled last week were rescheduled for this week on the following dates listed below:

Original Date: Thursday, February 18 | New Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Thursday, February 18 | Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Original Date: Friday, February 19 | New Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Also, TGMC will be scheduling vaccine appointments as per the new guidelines outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health which includes teachers, pregnant persons, and individuals 55 and over with at least one of the conditions listed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness”. For a complete listing of those conditions visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/.

Appointments can be made by visiting www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC or by calling 873-4686.

The COVID-19 vaccine gives us hope. If you get the vaccine there is up to a 95% chance you’ll be protected. When it is your turn, please consider getting the vaccine. It’s the most important strategy to control the pandemic. In the meantime, please continue to protect yourselves by wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.