TGMC updates visitor policy

From Terrebonne General Medical Center:

We have been monitoring our COVID positive rates in our community and the number of COVID positive patients within our organization. At this time, we feel comfortable in altering our visiting practices as below:

Effective Thursday, November 5, 2020 patients will be allowed one visitor during the current visitation hours. We will ALLOW them to change out visitors throughout visiting times. It will NOT have to be the same person and only that same person visiting effective tomorrow. They can have multiple visitors throughout the visiting time but only one at a time. When one visitor leaves the hospital, the next visitor will be allowed in to visit. *Please note this does not apply to the Emergency Department.*