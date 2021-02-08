TGMC Vaccinates Over 5,000 People; Efforts Continue This Week for Those 65+

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is continuing their mission to vaccinate as many people in our community who want to receive the vaccine. Drive-through vaccinations will be available on Tuesday, February 9 – Friday, February 12, by appointment only.

To schedule, an appointments call 985-873-4686 or visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC.

TGMC has administered well over 5,000 vaccinations and will continue to keep the momentum going for as long as it takes. We strongly encourage those in our community to receive the vaccination when it is available to them. By getting the vaccine there is a 95% chance you will be protected. Please remember the best protection against COVID-19 is getting the vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.

Drive-through vaccines are given by appointment only at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center for those eligible persons as outlined by Louisiana State guidelines. Beginning today those people aged 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination. For a complete list of who is now eligible, visit https://ldh.la.gov.

For the latest information please visit TGMC.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram @TGMChealth for the latest information on vaccines.