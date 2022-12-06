That’s a wrap on the filming of Nickel Boys in Downtown Thibodaux

Downtown Thibodaux has been bustling with a little more energy and excitement lately, as scenes from the upcoming film Nickel Boys have been filming in the area. Based on the national bestseller and Pulitzer winning novel from Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys tells the story of two boys sentenced to an abusive reform school that hid decades of abuse.

Talented actors and extras have been filming multiple scenes downtown, as well as supporting local businesses, and gaining an appreciation for the beautiful town. “It’s been great exposure for downtown, and for Thibodaux as a whole. We have been able able to successfully accommodate a film, and we are hopeful that more movies will film here in the future,” said Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein. “We met so many crew members that live in neighboring cities, and they just loved Thibodaux, and said they would be back. It’s been incredible to watch, and I look forward to seeing our little town on the big screen!”

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reminds our citizens, business owners and visitors, that portions of downtown will be closed though Wednesday, December 7, 2022. “We have multiple officers assigned to this area to assist with security and traffic. We appreciate everyone’s patience, as we understand this may be an inconvenience to your business or work day,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Police Department. “We are striving to keep all roadways open to thru traffic, however, intermittent street closures and no parking zones will occur in different areas during the actual filming.”
Bonnie Rushing
