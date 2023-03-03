The Bayou Community Foundation celebrates their 10th home recovery and dedication

On Thursday, March 2nd, The Bayou Community Foundation celebrated the dedication of their 10th home in their Hurricane Ida housing recovery project. The Foundation welcomed home Shirley Feet, a lifelong Dulac resident, to her entirely rebuilt home after it was lost in the 2021 storm.

“We started this work in Dulac right after Ida because we knew the need was here,” said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “Many people said, ‘won’t people want to leave after the storm?’ But we said ‘no, this is their home– the people of Dulac want to stay.’” The Bayou Community Foundation has invested nearly $2 million to rebuild Dulac homes since 2021, alongside the help of the volunteers from Mennonite Disaster Service Storm Aid from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The Bayou Community Foundation housing recovery project is scheduled to complete an impressive 24 houses for displaced Dulac families by June of 2023.

“I am just so excited. It doesn’t seem real,” said homeowner Shirley Feet through tears as she walked around her rebuilt house for the first time. “I was born in Dulac and raised my five daughters here. It is so overwhelming to be back.” Feet’s new house is unique in that it was rebuilt on the existing footprint of her previous home. “I lived in this house for forty-five years,” said Feet happily. “I am finally back home.”

For more information about the Bayou Community Foundation and their home dedication and recovery project, please visit http://www.bayoucf.org/ or call (985) 790-1150.