The Bayou Country Children’s Museum receives donations from local artist Sabina Miller

Evelyn JasperAugust 30, 2022
Local artist, Sabina Miller donates proceeds from her art sales to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. As a Culture/Tradition Bearer, she artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogue’s that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies. Accompanied with each piece is a “Sothern Haiku” poem. Sabina states, “After the horrific event which occurred in Uvalde, Texas, I knew that I could do something to inspire a feeling of happiness in all children but I also knew that it was important that I start on my most local level in my own hometown.” You can find these art pieces on display at the Jean Lafitte Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is grateful for community partners whose mission aligns with ours – to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while promoting the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational, and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all who visit.
The Bayou Country Children’s museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture. Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.