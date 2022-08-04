The Blood Center will offer Covid-19 antibody testing with donation

The Blood Center has resumed testing blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies. Beginning on August 1, donors can stop by their local blood center to make a donation and receive a free Covid-19 antibody screening. In addition to complimentary antibody testing, The Blood Center will administer free cholesterol screenings with every donation. Testing will be available while supplies last.

The following is a list of upcoming drives by The Blood Center:

Rouses #81 Larose – August 5 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wal-Mart (Houma – West) – August 8 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Galliano Donor Center – August 8 from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Ascent – August 8 from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Thibodaux Donor Center -Mondays and Tuesdays from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mathews Donor Center Special Event Center – August 15 from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Chamber Wellness Expo – August 18 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

For more information, contact The Blood Center at 800-86-BLOOD or visit them online.