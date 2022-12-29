The Claiborne Awarded Prestigious WELL Certification

The Claiborne at Thibodaux has announced that it has been awarded WELL Certification at the Health-Safety level for its family of senior living communities by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The prestigious distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard. WELL is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and well-being through the buildings where we live, work, and play.

Claiborne Senior Living consists of 10 communities across Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, and South Carolina. Their boutique senior living communities provide independent living, assisted living, and memory care services to older adults. Claiborne is committed to enhancing the lives of their employees, their residents, and the families they serve by crafting meaningful relationships within its communities and delivering excellence.

Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists, and industry professionals, the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. Claiborne earned the distinction based on ten categories of building performance — Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind, and Community — and achieved a Health-Safety level rating. IWBI is the leading authority for transforming health and well-being with its people-first approach to buildings, organizations, and communities.

“We decided to pursue our WELL certification as it perfectly coincides with our desire and passion to create the best possible environment for our residents and team members,” commented Justin Wray, Chief Operating Officer of Claiborne Senior Living. “Learning and understanding that we spend approximately 90% of our time indoors, regardless of age, was even more of a driving factor to focus on environmental changes that promote wellbeing.”

Project features that helped Claiborne communities achieve its WELL Certified Health-Safety level rating include:

Smoke-free environment

Ventilation effectiveness

Moisture management

Humidity control

Promoting movement, physical activity, and active living

Waste management

Mental health support and education

Restorative spaces, support, and programs

Emergency Preparedness

Community access and engagement

WELL is grounded in evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings where we spend approximately 90 percent of our time, and the health and well-being impacts on the people inside these buildings. To be awarded WELL Certification by IWBI, all Claiborne communities underwent rigorous testing and a final evaluation carried out by third parties to ensure they met all WELL Certified Health-Safety performance requirements.