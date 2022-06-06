The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announce new Catholic schools superintendent and associate superintendent

“I cannot wait until the day we can stand side by side – catechizing, educating, and collaborating in the Catholic tradition of academic excellence,” says Williams. “I am here to serve you with vigor and passion.”

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of New Orleans, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Our Lady of Holy Cross College in New Orleans, and a doctor of education in executive leadership in 2019, also from Holy Cross. His dissertation centered around Catholic school marketing, enrollment management, and institutional advancement.

His responsibilities at the archdiocese focused on the effectiveness of the 10 archdiocesan-owned high schools, and he served as the first point of contact for the remaining 13 private, religious-order-owned high schools.

Before his position with the archdiocesan Catholic Schools Office, Williams served in several positions at Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, including a stint as principal from 2015 to 2020. He also spent 16 years managing market sites and creating business plans for multiple locations in the New Orleans market for Shell Oil Company.

Additionally, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has appointed Gerrie Byrne as associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Byrne has a bachelor’s degree in speech, language and hearing, is a certified teacher, and has a master’s degree in educational leadership.

With a passionate commitment and dedication to the mission of Catholic schools, Byrne worked her entire professional career in the Catholic school system. During her 28-year tenure in Catholic schools, she served as a teacher-minister in grades 1, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12. She also served as curriculum specialist and assistant principal at Central Catholic School in Morgan City. Selected as the curriculum specialist for the Office of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in January 2021, she used her experience and faith-filled passion to assist with curriculum needs for all schools within the diocese before assuming most of the tasks of the superintendent when that position became vacant.

“I believe in the mission of Catholic education – to educate the whole child,” Byrne said. “Catholic schools are about more than academic excellence; we are about the formation of one of God’s greatest gifts, our children. I look to the future with excitement as we work together to further our mission of Catholic schools.” Both positions will be effective July 15, 2022.