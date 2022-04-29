The Diocese of Houma Thibodaux announce Pastoral Appointments

TPSO “Operation Bayou Clean Up” Leads to 24 ArrestsApril 29, 2022
The Diocese of Houma Thibodaux announced that after consultation with the College of Consultors, Fr. PJ Madden, Diocesan Administrator, clergy appointments have been made. “Please pray for all of our retiring, active, and to be ordained priests as they prepare for their new appointments,” reads a statement from the Diocese.
All appointments will be effective July 1, 2022, and are as follows:
- Rev. Mitch Semar who has most recently served as Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Student Center on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, has been appointed full-time diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians.
- Rev. James Rome, who is to be ordained a Priest on June 4, 2022, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.
- Rev. Stephen Castille, who is to be ordained a Priest on June 4, 2022, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Office of the Bishop at the Pastoral Center. He will be in residence at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews with weekend pastoral ministry at St. Hilary Catholic Church and Community of St. Anthony in Gheens.
- Rev. Dean Danos, who most recently served as Pastor of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot will retire. Fr. Dean has served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for 42 years.
- Rev. Sabino “Benie” Rebosura II who has most recently served as the Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay will be will be returning to his home in the Philippines. He has served in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 1993.
- Rev. Joseph Henry Sebastian who has most recently served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City will be returning to his home in India. He has served in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2010.
- Rev. Rusty Bruce, who has most recently served as Associate Pastor at St. Hilary has been appointed Administrator of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews and the Community of St. Anthony in Gheens for a one-year term.
- Rev. Evelio “Toto” Buenaflor who has most recently served as Pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Chacahoula has been appointed Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut for a one-year term.
- Rev. Rajasekar “Raja” Karumelnathan who has most recently served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes has been appointed Administrator of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Chacahoula for a one-year term.
- Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse who has most recently served as Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma has been appointed Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City for a one-year term.
- Rev. Joey Lirette who most recently served as Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay for a one-year term.
- Rev. John David “J.D.” Matherne who most recently served as Pastor of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews has been appointed Administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Student Center on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux for a one-year term.
- Rev. Antonio Maria Speedy will remain Pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac and has additionally been appointed as Administrator of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot for a one-year term.