The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Prepares for National Catholic Schools Week

Since 1974, the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) has sponsored National Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2022 is January 30 – February 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.

“Catholic schools are a great gift to the church and our nation,” said Bishop Shelton J. Fabre. “Catholic schools educate our children academically but, more importantly, Catholic schools form our young people in faith.”