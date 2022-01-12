The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Executive Director

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System has named Elmy W. Savoie as Executive Director. Savoie will lead the growth and development of The Foundation activities that ultimately benefit Terrebonne General Health System. She will be integrally involved in Terrebonne General as she seeks to find ways that The Foundation can raise funds and support needed programs.

Savoie’s experience of over 25 years in foundations, community relations, and marketing will be a great asset to The Foundation. She is a graduate of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communications. Savoie an integral part of our community, with involvement in United Way, Houma Rotary, SCIA, Houma and Thibodaux Chambers, and the Bayou Industrial Group.

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System, a non-profit organization, was established to promote philanthropic efforts through fundraising programs. Generous financial support from donors allows us to continually expand our services and capabilities and advance our mission to provide the best healthcare for the Tri-Parish region. All funds raised go towards health and wellness initiatives such as free cardiac screenings, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Community Sports, Well and Wise, and Sudden Impact.

To become a supporter, please contact Elmy Savoie at (985)873-4603 or at elmy.savoie@tghealthsystem.com. Learn more about The Foundation for Terrebonne General by visiting, https://www.tghealthsystem.com/giving/donations/