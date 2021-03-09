The Gala Goes To You on Wednesday Night!

Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the safety of large scale events as a result of COVID-19, Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center has reimagined The Gala, their annual major fundraiser.

Appropriately themed for our new world of Zoom meetings and working from home, this year the signature event is taking on an exciting new concept as a hybrid event. The Gala Goes to You, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture, brings a unique experience unlike anything done before. Emceed by DJ Rhett, a captivating stage program will take place starting at 7 p.m. from inside the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, and will be broadcast to intimate watch parties planned throughout the region. Not only can supporters view from an official watch party, but anyone with a smart device will be able to stream the event from anywhere! The live stream will be on Facebook and YouTube.

Public watch parties will be happening at these local locations: Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, Ellendale County Club, La Carreta, Texas Roadhouse, and Walk-On’s. No ticket is required to stop at the parties to enjoy dinner or drinks as usual, with a side of gift giving. The evening includes a virtual silent auction, which opens at 6 p.m. on March 10. You can access the auction here: https://galagoes2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. You can also donate directly to the Cancer Center by texting STRENGTH to (888) 444-8774.

As always, 100% of the proceeds will stay right here in the Bayou Region to fund programs and services dedicated to our community. With your partnership, we are able to touch the lives of so many of our neighbors and families affected by this devastating disease.