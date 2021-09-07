The Hache Grant Association Provides “The Bayou Terrebonne Grocery” Free for Residents

The Hache Grant Association and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers are now providing a self-served food bank. Come on down to The Bayou Terrebonne Grocery for all of your needs!

As people arrive, they are given a couple of grocery bags and are welcome to ‘shop’ free of charge. Noah Lirette, the owner of Bayou Terrebonne Distillers and President of The Hache Grant Association, said, “It’s been really refreshing to see everybody come together and help each other out.” He said he’s thankful for help everyone, even outside of Louisiana, because so many people have stepped up to help and donate supplies.

Organizations, such as The Courtyard Brewery and Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, have recently sent loads of supplies donated from around New Orleans for Terrebonne Parish residents. They reported that 500 hot meals are en route from World Central Kitchen in New Orleans and will be served as soon as they get them this evening.

The Hache Grant Association Treasurer Jason Bergeron said they have already given out approximately $40,000 worth of supplies. He said that there will be more ice, fuel, and hot meals coming in to help out as well. He gave thanks to the Terrianians who have let them use a trailer and M & L for letting them use a forklift to get items.

Lirette said, “It’s heartbreaking to see all of the devastation in the bayou communities, but if we can just give them a little bit of relief, then I’m happy to do so. “ He said they have seen some bottle-necking when it comes to people not only providing donations but also in distribution. He said they are trying to provide a type of distribution and are trying to facilitate what’s in place aiming to be more efficient because there are people that need items immediately.

The Hache Grant is a nonprofit whose mission is to facilitate specific actionable and measurable revitalization initiatives in the parish. For now, that means providing fundamental supplies to bring some comfort to the community. Donations are tax-deductible (tax i.d.: 86-2322428) and do accept donations on Venmo at @Hache-Grant. The organization is also looking for volunteers to help The Bayou Terrebonne Grocery that they are assigning service hours. They are also still accepting supply donations for supplies such as water, tarps, diapers, wipes, MREs, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, can openers, and rags.

Lirette said he wants to say one thing to the people in the community who are all going through this hard time: “Lache pas la patate,” or, “Don’t drop the potato.” It’s a cajun saying for never give up.

If you can volunteer, you can stop by the distillery at 8043 Main Street in Houma, or contact (985) 791-3351. Lirette also said to contact the organization if anyone needs anything specific and if anyone has donations that need a place to distribute, “Hache Grant is here and will make sure it all gets to the right places.”