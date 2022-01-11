The Haven “Home is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala Returns to the Civic Center

The Haven’s annual “Home is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala, presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System, is back as an in-person event for 2022 and will be better than ever before! The highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, March 26 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6:00 -10:00 pm. Save the date because you won’t want to miss this momentous occasion that features delicious cuisine, live music, silent and live auctions, and the infamous “Gourmet to Go.”

Entertainment will be performed by Jerry Christopher’s New Orleans X-Ceptions. The seven-piece band, complete with a horn section, will be playing all your dance favorites.

Guests can enjoy cuisine from local eateries and chefs, partake in the silent and live auctions featuring hundreds of items, including the infamous “Gourmet to Go” which offers delicious homemade delicacies.

The Spring Gala is the agency’s largest fundraising initiative and is essential to maintain the shelter’s daily operations. “We are excited to return to an in-person gala this year. This is a cherished event for both our agency and our attendees, and we are excited to reconnect in person with our community and raise the much-needed funds for our agency,” said Julie Pellegrin, Executive Director of The Haven. “We will be taking preventive measures to create a safe environment for everyone.”

Tickets are $65/person or reserved tables starting at $1,000 and can be purchased at www.havenhelps.org or http://bidpal.net/havengala2022. Sponsorships are available by calling 985-872-0757 or by visiting www.havenhelps.org.

For the latest event information follow us on Facebook @thehavenhelps.