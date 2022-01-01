The Homestead Assisted Living Facility is Set to Reopen on Schedule

The Homestead Assisted Living facility is on schedule to reopen in mid February, after months of construction due to damages during Hurricane Ida. “We are excited to say we are running on schedule for a mid February reopening of the first floor and possible May or June reopening of the second floor if construction continues to run on schedule,” said Rusty Talbot, Director of Marketing and Admissions.

“Our goal is to have a positive impact on our residents to live the most independent and authentic version of themselves in a compassion filled environment. And we are thrilled to welcome them home!,” Talbot added.

The last time the residents and staff were together in The Homestead facility, they were preparing for evacuation. While some residents were able to evacuate with family, the staff and remaining residents evacuated to Holiday Inn in Houston and remained there for 17 days, before having to evacuate Houston due to Hurricane Nicholas. From there, they traveled to Holiday Inn in College Station and remained there until it was safe to re-enter the parish. At that time, The Homestead residents were relocated to other local assisted living facilities.

“We knew the evacuation would be difficult for our residents. Our staff was there every second to help them and to create a loving and comfortable environment that resembled life at The Homestead. Everyone had a room and we had a suite that we turned into a ‘day room’ where we played games and ate together,” Talbot explained. “At night we made rounds to every room every two hours to ensure that everyone was ok. If anyone was sad or confused, a staff member stayed with them. We treat our residents just like they were our family,” Talbot said.

As the construction comes to an end, the staff prepares to welcome their residents home as well as welcome new residents. “Out of 56 rooms, 50 were completely gutted. Our entire facility has been updated and is essentially new. The apartments are beautiful!,” Talbot said. He added,”We are proud to say that 100 percent of our first floor is filled with residents that are planning to return. We are giving onsite tours and are taking deposits for the second floor now.”

For more information about the The Homestead Assisted Living facility visit http://thehomesteadweb.com