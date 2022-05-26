The Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association to host 3V3 Summer League

The Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association is accepting team based registration for its 3V3 Summer League. Registration is by team, players must have a team upon which they plan to play, with a coach to register. After team registration, the coach will send a link to register your player. The following divisions will be available 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12 U.

The 3V3 summer league season will kick off on Tuesday, June 7, and continue through Thursday, July 28, the July 4th holiday will be excluded. Games will take place twice a week on every Monday and Wednesday, with a maximum of eight players per team.

The summer soccer league will provide players with the skills needed to improve their performance. “3v3 is a much faster paced, and higher scoring game than the traditional full sided soccer. The speed of the attack and the use of triangulation help to improve a player’s development. It requires the blending of individual skills with teamwork.” reads a statement from the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association. “The sport’s gain in popularity is largely due to every member of the team getting equal playing time and roughly equal touches on the ball. All players on the field are part of the play. Because of the speed of the game, and the fact that players are constantly in motion, there are frequent substitutions. A typical player may be rotated on/off six or more times in one game. There are no permanently assigned positions, giving each team member equal status and importance. This helps to develop individual skills.”

Registration is $150 per team and coach registration can be completed online, here.