The Lafourche Chamber Foundation to Award Scholarships to Lafourche Students

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation announced it will award scholarships to eligible high school students from either South Lafourche High School, Central Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Virtual Academy of Lafourche, or Grand Isle High School. The scholarships may include, but are not limited to the following:

Nicholls State University Award – $4,000 scholarship distributed at $500 per semester for those who remain qualified, to be paid directly to Nicholls State University in the award recipient’s name at the start of each semester, beginning the fall semester immediately following high school graduation. To receive subsequent distributions in a timely manner, the award recipient must submit their last semester’s grades and their next semester’s class schedule to the Lafourche Chamber Foundation prior to the next semester’s start date in order to determine eligibility.

Fletcher Technical Community College Award – $2,000 scholarship distributed at $500 per semester for those who remain qualified, to be paid directly to Fletcher Technical Community College in the award recipient's name at the start of each semester, beginning the fall semester immediately following high school graduation. To receive subsequent distributions in a timely manner, the award recipient must submit their last semester's grades and their next semester's class schedule to the Lafourche Chamber Foundation prior to the next semester's start date in order to determine eligibility

Eligibility Requirements for Scholarships are as follows:

Consideration for one of the Lafourche Chamber Foundation scholarships shall be given to graduating high school seniors who will be enrolled as full-time students at Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College in the fall semester immediately following high school graduation.

Applicants shall:

Demonstrate scholastic ability, leadership, and school/community involvement.

Be a 2022 graduating senior from one of the high schools listed above.

Have a cumulative high school GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

The applicant or at least one parent or guardian of the applicant must be a Lafourche Chamber of Commerce member or employed by a Lafourche Chamber of Commerce member in good standing.

Correctly complete and submit the Lafourche Chamber Foundation Scholarship Application and attachments by the deadline of 5:00 PM, Thursday, March 31, 2022 via mail or email, as instructed on the application.

Lafourche Chamber Foundation Scholarship Applications can be downloaded here https://lafourchechamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Lafourche-Chamber-Foundation-Scholarship-Application-2022.pdf

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.