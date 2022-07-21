Louisiana Endowment for Humanities program available through TPL

The Louisiana Endowment for Humanities is offering its Turnkey Book Club Program throughout the state. Funded by the LEH, the program offers libraries and other nonprofit organizations the tools needed to host themed reading and discussion programs centered on timely humanities topics. The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities to all residents of the state.

LEH provides the following services to participating sites:

An LEH programming grant to cover site coordination

Book purchases, and program publicity

Reading discussion guides developed by the LEH and humanities scholars

Scholar-facilitator training that encourages thoughtful dialogue

Customizable publicity kits for print and digital program promotion, and audience evaluation tools

“Currents is our new turnkey book club program offering libraries and other community-based nonprofits the tools they need to host themed reading and discussion programs centered on timely humanities topics. Who Gets to Vote? Conversations on Voting Rights in America, our series on voting rights history in the US, is taking place at 5 locations across the state this summer and fall,” reads a statement from the Louisiana Endowment for Humanities. To find out more information about the Louisiana Endowment for Humanities and programs they offer, visit them online.

Sessions will begin on Monday, August 15, at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch. The first 10 registrants will receive a copy of each book for free. To register, contact Jessica at jmouton@mytpl.org or 985-850-5301. For more information, visit mytpl.org/relic