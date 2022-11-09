The following are the election results of the eight Constitutional Amendments:

CA No. 1- Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities: Failed – 64%

CA No. 2- Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities: Passed – 74%

CA No. 3- Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office: Failed – 67%

CA No. 4- Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances: Passed – 75%

CA No. 5- Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates: Failed – 57%

CA No. 6- Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish: Failed – 50% (642,462 votes versus 635,559 votes)

CA No. 7- Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice: Failed – 61%

CA No. 8- Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners: Passed – 55%