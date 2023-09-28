Bayou Region Incubator accepting new membership applicationsSeptember 28, 2023
The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is now accepting 2023 nominations from the public to be presented at the Chamber’s annual banquet on January 18, 2024. The deadline for submission is October 4th. Submit your nominations here.
The awards that will be presented will include:
- The Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award: Recognizes an individual’s significant contributions to the business community, economic development of Thibodaux and the surrounding area, as well as the contributions to improving the quality of life through work and deeds.
- The Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Hoffmann Music’s Unsung Hero Award: This award nominee need not be a musician, however, must be a lover of music, supporting all forms of musical arts and should principally promote music activities as a volunteer. Professional musicians will be considered should their volunteer involvement be of exceptional value. Preference will be given to those promoting instrumental music, however, all venues of music will be considered.
- The Teenager of the Year Award: This award recognizes a high school senior attending Thibodaux High School or E.D. White Catholic High. The award recognizes enthusiastic community service, dedication, and commitment to education, demonstration of school pride, leadership abilities, and academically acceptable achievements. This award is funded by the Norman Swanner Foundation.