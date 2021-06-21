The Thibodaux Fireworks Display Will Light up the Sky on July 4th

A fireworks display will cascade over the night sky with kaleidoscope colors on Sunday, July 4th in Thibodaux. The display will be shot off in the parking lot of the football stadium at Nicholls University. Locals are welcome to park around the surrounding area just before nightfall to watch the celebration in the sky.

“You can see the fireworks from couple miles away from Nicholls,” Kevin Clement, Parks and Rec. Director (City of Thibodaux) stated.

Even though the annual ‘Let Freedom Ring Festival’ will not take place this year due to COVID restrictions when planning the event, the fireworks display will reflect sparkles in children’s eyes, making them sigh with awe.

“We used to have this huge celebration that went on in the park. It started around lunch, and we’d have a band playing all day. We’d have hamburgers being sold and drinks and stuff. We’d have people barbecuing, but with COVID last year we shut that down,” Clement said.

“Hopefully, the festival will take place next year,” he added.

The festival was sponsored by the City of Thibodaux, the Lorio Foundation, THS Tiger Battalion, and the veterans of Thibodaux. The Thibodaux High Reserve Officers Training Corp and local veterans participated in the patriotic event, glorifying the armed forces and their service to America.

“We’d have a twenty-one-gun salute, armed services vehicles, a cannon, and a jeep on display. We would honor all the veterans that would come out. It was mostly for service personal. It was kind of like a Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day in one,” Clement said.

Fourth of July can still be honored by the community by remembering our nation’s independence. The fireworks represent unoppressed ‘illumination’ and freedom.

John Adams noted in a letter to his wife, Abigail about how our independence should be recognized…“[This day] ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

Fireworks bring a community together to bear witness to a beautiful display of lighted liberation. It is also an opportunity to relax and watch colors tie-dye the open night sky.

“It’s just an outing for people to go and kind of relax for fifteen/ twenty minutes, or however long it lasts. It is enjoyable and while we can’t get together as a community while we have been in years past, it’s still an opportunity for people to get out of the house and watch the event happen,” Clement said.

“It is a major display of fireworks. It is a pretty serious group of fireworks that they shoot off right there,” he added.

Children will remember their Fourth of Julys with family memorized by fireworks displays that pop open like umbrellas against an ebony background.

“It’s great for young kids…I enjoy it. It’s really great for young kids to see all those fireworks,” Clement stated.