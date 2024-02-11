There will be no garbage collection on Mardi Gras Day 2024

Residents of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes are reminded that there will be no curbside garbage collection on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 (MARDI GRAS).

Garbage collections are suspended/canceled on New Years Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Mardi Gras Day only. Service will resume the next scheduled collection following the holiday.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne or Lafourche Parish Solid Waste Department website.