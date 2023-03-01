Theriot appointed as new HPD Chief of Police

Following today’s retirement of Chief Dana Coleman, who has served as Chief of Police for the past eight years, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has appointed Travis Theriot as the new Chief of Police of the Houma Police Department. The Terrebonne Parish Council voted to hold over the ratification of the appointment for two weeks at their meeting tonight, February 28, 2023. Police Chief Travis Theriot briefly addressed the council tonight, but will give full comments in two weeks.

Chief Theriot began his career at the Houma Police Department in 1999, most recently serving as Chief of Detectives. Throughout his career with HPD he has been recognized for his dedication and commitment to the community.