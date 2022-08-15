Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division.

Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and served as a Correctional Officer, before taking a position with the Houma Police Department, where he served 6 years in their Patrol Division. Sgt. Theriot returned to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and has served as the HL Bourgeois High School SRO for the last 3 years. Sgt. Theriot also had the honor of serving his school as an assistant coach with the HL Bourgeois Baseball Team for the 2021-2022 season.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Sgt. Theriot has done an outstanding job within the SRO Division since his return. He is undoubtedly dedicated to not only this agency, but making his school a safer place for students, staff, and faculty. Keep up the great work!”