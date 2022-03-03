They’re Your ‘DreamGirls’ and They’re Coming to Thibodaux This Weekend

March 2, 2022
March 2, 2022

 Nicholls State University Department of Music is collaborating with Rhodes and Rhodes Production to host ‘DreamGirls’, a live rendition of the iconic broadway musical at the Mary and Al Danos Theater located in Talbot Hall on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6.

The musical will be performed by a live band for the first time since 2016, following Danos Theater undergoing renovations, removing the front of the stage and opening the orchestra pit. Nicholls Music Department Graduate, Devon Williams will provide the music for the upcoming production.



General Admission for the musical is $30, and $20 for students and children. Tickets for the musical are available for pre-order and can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.

For more information and purchase tickets please contact Nicholls Department of Music at (985) 448-4605



