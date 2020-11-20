Thibodaux cancels Christmas parade

Thibodaux has canceled their Christmas Parade.

A statement issued tonight reads:

After careful consideration for public safety and guidance from officials, we have decided to cancel the Thibodaux Christmas parade scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Since initially planning the parade, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases both locally and statewide. Additionally, we were issued guidance that parade participants would not be allowed to throw any items or engage with the spectators in any way. Considering these factors, we felt it was in the best interest of the health of our community to cancel the parade.

We excitedly looked forward to kicking off the holiday season with you and giving our community a positive, cheerful experience to celebrate so we truly understand your disappointment in this cancellation.

We look forward to a time when our community can safely come together to enjoy traditions such as the Christmas parade and we wish you all a healthy and happy holiday season.