Thibodaux Catholic Schools Dismissing Early Today Due to Boil Water Advisory

The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is announcing that due to the recommendation of the City of Thibodaux’s Emergency Preparedness and Risk Management office, the following Catholic schools will be dismissing early due to a boil water advisory and low pressure because of the repair of damage within the Thibodaux city limits.

• E.D. White Catholic High School

• St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School

• St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School

Parents will soon receive dismissal instructions from their respective school via the school’s communication system.