Thibodaux Catholic Schools Dismissing Early Today Due to Boil Water Advisory

French Quarter Fest canceled due to increasing Covid numbers
August 13, 2021
Bull Riding Bourg Native Ranks 7th in the World
August 13, 2021

The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is announcing that due to the recommendation of the City of Thibodaux’s Emergency Preparedness and Risk Management office, the following Catholic schools will be dismissing early due to a boil water advisory and low pressure because of the repair of damage within the Thibodaux city limits.

• E.D. White Catholic High School

• St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School



• St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School

Parents will soon receive dismissal instructions from their respective school via the school’s communication system.



Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

August 13, 2021

Chaisson releases statement regarding the White House’s request to OPEC to drill more

Read more