Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship opportunities

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for their 2024 scholarship opportunities. The scholarships include a one time award of $500 to Nicholls State University, and a one time award of $500 to Fletcher Technical Community College. Consideration for one of the Chamber scholarships will be given to graduating high school seniors who are enrolled as full-time students at Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical-Community College in the fall semester, immediately following high school graduation.

“Part of the work of the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce involves the youth, as they will be our future community leaders one day. Our area is blessed with intelligent and talented young people who are committed to their schools, their families and their community. And so, the Chamber is awarding scholarships to eligible high school seniors graduating from public and private high schools in the Thibodaux area. Additionally, these one-time recipient scholarships are designated toward those that plan to attend college locally, whether that be at Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Chamber.

Applicants should:

• Demonstrate scholastic ability, leadership, and school/community involvement.

• Have a cumulative high school GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (Nicholls State University applicants) or a cumulative high school GPA of at least 2.0 on a 4.0 scale (Fletcher applicants).

• Have a parent or parent’s employer that is a member of the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce.

• Correctly complete and submit the scholarship application and attachments by the deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024 via mail or email, as instructed on the application.

Applications can be found online here.