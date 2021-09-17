Thibodaux church helps deputies in need following Ida

LPSO:

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Deputies Association acquired several generators and air conditioners for deputies in need following the destruction of Hurricane Ida. The generators were acquired with assistance from the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Thibodaux.

When Hurricane Ida struck the area, the Lafourche Deputies Association board of directors set out to start assisting its members with supplies needed to sustain themselves in order for them to continue to carry out Sheriff Craig Webre’s motto of doing “Whatever it takes to properly serve the public.”

Initially, the first immediate need was to purchase personal coolers for deputies on patrol in order to keep water cold. As the recovery efforts continued, Lafourche Deputies Association President Brandon Queen worked with the board to acquire several generators and air conditioning units for deputies that had significant damage to their homes. The association partnered with Evangelical Presbyterian Church in this endeavor and acquired the generators.

Rev. Dr. Dean Weaver, denomination leader of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church said, “I want to help the people that are helping others.” Immediately after Hurricane Ida made landfall, he began working with Pastor Bill Crawford, who pastors two churches in the area, to start relief work. Once they established the needs of the community, Rev. Dr. Weaver began working with Queen, who attends the church, to help tend to the needs of law enforcement.

Queen, who works as a juvenile detective at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, stated, “My co-workers cannot go without the essentials. This is just another way the Lafourche Deputies Association is serving its members. What greater joy is it than to serve our brothers and sisters in blue through the loving-kindness of a local church.”