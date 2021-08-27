Thibodaux City Marshal providing free shelter transportation for wheelchair-bound citizens

From the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office:

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that his office will provide free shelter transportation to wheelchair-bound citizens of the City of Thibodaux and Ward 2 Community.

This service will start at 12 noon and end at 5 p.m. on 8/28/21 (Saturday). Deputy Marshals will transport you in a handicap-accessible vehicle only to the approved shelter at Thibodaux High School. You will be transported back to your residence when the all-clear is given.

If you are in need of this service, please contact the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 985-446-7264 or 985-637-0813.