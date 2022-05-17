Thibodaux Family Church kicks off summer with string of events

Thibodaux Family Church is kicking off summer with a string of events. In addition to Daily Encouragements from Pastor Duane on Facebook, Faith Class on Sundays at 9 a.m., and services at 10 a.m., the church will host a Coffee and Worship event, as well as a Shine Bright Luau. All events provide time for fellowship, and the Shine Bright Luau offers an opportunity to volunteer.

This Sunday afternoon, May 22, the church will host Coffee and Worship at CC’s Coffee Shop, located at 1050 S. Acadia Road, in Thibodaux, at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, and guests will enjoy conversation, a cup of coffee, and the company of others.

The annual Shine Bright Luau will take place on Friday, June 17, for any guest who has participated in Night to Shine. This event is open to special needs individuals, and is for those 14 years of age and up. The event will take place at Peltier Park, in Thibodaux from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign ups for guests and volunteers are open, and registration can be competed here. Every guest has to have an adult/caregiver with them at all times.

“Thibodaux Family Church is a non-denominational Christian church, here to reveal Jesus to our community and our world, and to train people to win in life through Christ Jesus,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Family Church.

According to the church, the organization was established in October 1999 as a Bible-based Family Church. They are a non-profit organization and are duly recognized by all government agencies. Since the time of its inception, Thibodaux Family Church has grown from 12 members in a home Bible study to a growing local congregation whose headquarters occupies a 10 acre tract of land in Thibodaux, Louisiana adjacent to Highway 20, at 785 North Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux.

Find out more about Thibodaux Family Church on their website or find out about upcoming events and view Daily Encouragements from Pastor Duane on Facebook.