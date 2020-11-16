Thibodaux fire results in destroyed home, loss of family pets

From the St. John Volunteer Fire Department:

On Monday Morning, November 16th, 2020 at approximately 4:01 AM the St. John Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 2410 West Camelia Drive.

Upon arrival and conducting the initial scene size-up, fire department officials determined that a mobile home, the attached garage containing a vehicle & a boat were all involved with the fire.

Firefighters quickly went to work and extinguished the fire and brought the incident under control with 45 minutes of arrival.

Fire Officials have determined that the fire started outside the mobile home in the attached garage that subsequently spread to the boat inside, which contained a full tank of gasoline. At this point, the plastic gasoline container inside the boat was compromised and exploded !!! This situation led to the rapid-fire growth that consumed the vehicle next to it and the mobile home prior to the fire department arriving.

The two occupants were able to escape the fire without any injuries but did suffer the loss of two family pets.

The St. John Volunteer Fire Department would ask that you keep this family in your thoughts & prayers as they have experienced a very tragic incident and a major property loss as a result of the fire.

The St. John Volunteer Fire Department would also like to commend our dedicated volunteers for their professionalism & hard work of keeping our community safe.