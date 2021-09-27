Thibodaux firefighters extinguish structure fire Monday morning

From the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department around 4:30 p.m., Sept. 27:

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning around 10:00 am in the 100 block of Constant Drive in the Fire District 4 Area.

Upon arrival, a detached shed was found fully involved in heavy fire conditions and was endangering the residence that was also located on the property. Firefighters extinguished the shed that was total loss. The residence also sustained damage due to the proximity of the shed to the home.

The scene was declared under control at 10:46 AM. No injuries were reported on the scene and the cause and origin is undetermined at the time of this release.