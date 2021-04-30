Thibodaux firefighters respond to cooking fire

From TVFD:

This morning at 8:20 am, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department responded to an outdoor cooking fire in the 1200 Block of St. Charles St. that caused building damage.

Fortunately, the fire was out on arrival but not before causing damage to the breezeway and exterior of the building where the equipment was located.

Members checked for extension into the attic and removed smoke from the apartments that had sustained smoke from the fire. The scene was declared all clear by fire personnel at approximately 9:00 am and all personnel and equipment were able to return to their stations.

Incidents like this provide an opportunity to share information on how to safely enjoy outdoor cooking, especially with the spring being upon us.

Please review and follow these guidelines when cooking outdoors:

Do not wear clothes that are loose-fitting when cooking outdoors.

Always keep young children and pets away from any outdoor cooking areas.

Only grill outdoors in areas that are well ventilated.

Never use a grill in any type of enclosed location.

Never pour or squirt lighter fluid or any type of fire starting fuel directly onto a lit grill. A flashback could occur causing serious burns to you or others standing nearby.

Thoroughly drain meat, poultry and vegetables of all marinades before placing them on the grill to prevent flames from shooting up.

If grill flames become too high or the grill gets too hot cut the oxygen supply to the flames by covering the grill. Never throw water onto the grill.

Thoroughly clean your grill and all of your grilling utensils when you are finished using them. Store your grilling utensils inside when they are not being used.

If you are using a gas grill make sure to check the connections on the propane tank between the fuel line and the tank.

Always follow the instructions of the manufacturer on the proper method of lighting your specific gas grill.

If you are using a charcoal grill allow the coals to cool completely before disposing of them. The best method is to cover them with water and mix to ensure all the coals are extinguished.

Outdoor cooking is a way of life for us all in Thibodaux. Please practice safe cooking habits so we don’t have to show up as an uninvited guest to your next cookout!