Thibodaux firefighters respond to garage fire

Thibodaux firefighters responded to a garage fire on Ridgefield Road earlier today.

From the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department:

TVFD was dispatched to smoke coming from a residence in the 1000 block of Ridgefield Rd. First unit on scene at 2:34 pm reported smoke coming from eves of the garage area.

Firefighters used a K12 saw to gain entry and found fire in the back corner of the garage. It was quickly extinguished and all damage was contained to the garage.

By making entry through the garage door, the smoke and contaminates were kept out of residence.

No injuries were reported and cause is still under investigation.