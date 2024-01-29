Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair unveils official 2024 Fair Poster

The Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair officially celebrated the beginning of their fair season by unveiling the official poster for the 2024 event.

The 2024 Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair will take place on May 2-5, 2024. For a complete schedule, history, and more information, please click here

This year’s poster is an 18×24 painting by Sarah Hebert, a self-taught artist from Houma, Louisiana and owner of Sarahkkreations. Her love of art and design evolved from exploring different painting styles and techniques until ultimately discovering her obsession with textured artwork and architecture. Hebert’s artwork focuses on the beauty of the south, particularly south Louisiana. From the gorgeous magnolias to the uniquely historic French Quarter architecture, she loves to capture the details using heavy texture and adding in her pops of metallic gold.

Each print is individually numbered by the artist, and this year’s edition will be a circulation of ONLY 50 prints. Read her artist statement below:

Artist Statement from Sarah Hebert: “When asked to be the poster artist of this year’s Fireman’s Fair, my answer was a resounding ‘yes.’ Not only does this event celebrate and raise funds for the fire fighting heroes of this community, but this year the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating their 150th year. What an honor it is to be able to help and commemorate this achievement.

“While deciding on the design of the poster, I knew that I wanted the focus to be on the true meaning behind the fair- the firemen and women. I also wanted to portray important aspects of the fair that make this such a special and memorable event. Firstly, I distinctly painted the firetruck as the focal point of the painting. Inside of the truck windows, you can even notice the silhouettes of the heroes themselves. This symbolizes past, present, and future firefighters protecting this community. Other notable details on the truck are the recognizable seal and incredible achievement of 150 years of service. Surrounding the truck are other important tools, such as the irons, hydrant, and ladder. Another important aspect of the fair that must be noted is the community that comes together in efforts to show their appreciation. Friends and families come together to create special memories celebrating with music, cultural Louisiana food, and classic fair entertainment. From the honorable Grand Marshalls of the event to the families and countless volunteers, this is what truly makes this organization and event such an incredible celebration and success.

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am a local artist that is a texture and gold fanatic. With this said, I was especially excited to bring my style into this design. From the beautiful classic carousel and ferris wheel to the golden blaze of the flames surrounding the design, I was honored to have the opportunity to create this piece for such an impactful organization. Celebrating many decades of the selfless men and women and their heroic actions was the icing on top. It’s been an honor to be included. Cheers to 150 years!”